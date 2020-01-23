The ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate is going to interfere somewhat with the Democrats who are campaigning for president in Iowa:

"CNN has canceled the Democratic presidential town halls scheduled to take place next week ahead of the Iowa caucuses because of the ongoing impeachment trial, a CNN spokesperson said Thursday. The network is working on rescheduling the town halls…" https://t.co/TMZESGYsl1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 23, 2020

Ah, excellent — some extra grandstanding will have to wait:

I am sure all 1,000 viewers will be disappointed. — The Conservative Beast ✝️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦➡️👁👂 (@TCB_AZ) January 23, 2020

Or maybe because no one will watch — ｡ ｡ ｡ ｡ ｡꧁ Jan ꧂ (@JanMI19) January 23, 2020

This shouldn’t bother the Democrats too much, because as Schiff and Nadler have already admitted, if the Dems lose in November, they’re going to say it’s because Trump cheated anyway.

Cue the Pelosi genius in withholding articles. https://t.co/AyCMl10016 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 23, 2020

Did Pelosi just interfere in the Democrats number one cable platform by delaying the Articles? Sounds like election interference. — Tim Stoner (@timothystoner) January 23, 2020

America saved by impeachment! https://t.co/6dONDmyaiS — "banging scheme" not a euphemism (@ThatElJefe) January 23, 2020

So CNN is letting Trump win both the impeachment and the election in November? Shameful! 🤣 — Pheladi (@pheladi1853) January 23, 2020

Lol… you can thank Nancy for that. Doesn't mean the primaries are going to change their dates https://t.co/Y3KzFU7era — 5D Justice (@TruckerWifeLife) January 23, 2020

Disappointed Democrats can go back and relive the finest moments of the Eric Swalwell and Seth Moulton town halls… https://t.co/j0TLbRAo4z — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) January 23, 2020

There’s got to be a “best of” reel somewhere on YouTube.