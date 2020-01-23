The ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate is going to interfere somewhat with the Democrats who are campaigning for president in Iowa:

Ah, excellent — some extra grandstanding will have to wait:

Trending

This shouldn’t bother the Democrats too much, because as Schiff and Nadler have already admitted, if the Dems lose in November, they’re going to say it’s because Trump cheated anyway.

There’s got to be a “best of” reel somewhere on YouTube.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionCNNDemocratsimpeachment trialtown hall