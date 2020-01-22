Last October, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her support for the Democrat nomination behind Sen. Bernie Sanders:

It’s clear that Sanders can count on AOC when it comes to going after Joe Biden, as evidenced by her backing up Bernie in these tweets:

Per the story, Biden didn’t say he’s considered a Republican running mate, he just didn’t discount the idea in total:

AOC would never misrepresent something, would she? *Eye roll*

Pass the popcorn!

