As you’re well aware, Michael Bloomberg is running for president and he’s not being cheap in the effort:

Trending

But Bloomberg hasn’t only brought his wallet to the campaign party, he’s also presenting voters with ideas, like the ones in the following video. The excitement was palpable — well, sort of:

Perhaps the only people clapping are ones who have not read about how high-speed rail projects like the one championed by California progressives have worked out for taxpayers.

Bloomberg’s getting dangerously close to joining Pete Buttigieg with his own “please clap” moment.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 campaignhigh-speed railMichael Bloomberg