As you’re well aware, Michael Bloomberg is running for president and he’s not being cheap in the effort:
Michael Bloomberg has now spent more than a quarter billion dollars on political ads since joining the Democratic presidential race https://t.co/FMT9AijNl6
— Bloomberg (@business) January 22, 2020
These 2020 Ad spending #s are just off the charts:
Bloomberg: $235,543,844
Steyer: $149,727,295
Trump: $41,150,887
Buttigieg: $26,059,413
Sanders: $24,614,920
Warren: $15,774,869
Yang: $11,278,501
Biden: $9,118,760
Klobuchar: $6,875,507
Gabbard: $3,716,312
Bennet: $1,576,251
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 20, 2020