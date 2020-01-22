As you’re well aware, Michael Bloomberg is running for president and he’s not being cheap in the effort:

Michael Bloomberg has now spent more than a quarter billion dollars on political ads since joining the Democratic presidential race https://t.co/FMT9AijNl6

These 2020 Ad spending #s are just off the charts:

But Bloomberg hasn’t only brought his wallet to the campaign party, he’s also presenting voters with ideas, like the ones in the following video. The excitement was palpable — well, sort of:

MIKE BLOOMBERG IS ON FIRE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ygg2w5PyI9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2020

Perhaps the only people clapping are ones who have not read about how high-speed rail projects like the one championed by California progressives have worked out for taxpayers.

The applause is deafening!! — RightOn ✝ 🇺🇸 (@rm03123) January 22, 2020

Wow it's like 5 people are clapping 😂😂😂😂😂 — ghaa (@ghaaaloy) January 22, 2020

This guys energy level makes Jeb Bush look like Robin Williams. 😮😮😮😮☠💀☠💀☠ https://t.co/DjTftAAHDM — 🇺🇸Brenden Sir Hublife Dilley🇺🇸 (@DilleyShow) January 22, 2020

Bloomberg’s getting dangerously close to joining Pete Buttigieg with his own “please clap” moment.