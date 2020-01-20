Another World Economic Forum is kicking off in Davos, Switzerland:

The @wef Annual Meeting 2020🌏is taking place this week. Join in the conversation using #wef20, tag us in your posts and find out more about the event themes here:https://t.co/KLAefTD23C — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 20, 2020

Naturally there will be a gratuitous amount of climate change alarmism, and who better to present that message than Greta Thunberg. The WEF has provided a preview of what many attendees who have private jets waiting at the nearby airport can expect to hear:

The climate change alarmists in attendance can discuss Thunberg’s ideas on their jet rides back home.

It is ridiculous that @wef is even entertaining this. The fossil fuel economy isn't going anywhere in the near future. There is no viable alternative, regardless of how much you wish for it. — Morgan Rodwell (@TechnicalBard) January 21, 2020

Maybe those serious about the issue should at least schedule a teleconference next year instead of having everybody fly in from all parts of the world for another lecture about how burning fossil fuels is destroying the planet.

2 things I like about Davos: 1. Climate hypocrites flying 1,500 private jets to get there. 2. Climate bedwetters protesting global warming in the snow — which they predicted wouldn't be there. https://t.co/U9iPycBYCF — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 20, 2020

And yet they never seem to see the irony or hypocrisy.