As we told you earlier, last night the New York Times announced their presidential primary endorsement, and it was actually a co-endorsement between Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar:

‘LOL’! NY Times endorses TWO Democrats for president (one is ‘gifted storyteller’ Elizabeth Warren) https://t.co/2p0QbEQk6X — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 20, 2020

Yes, it’s true that in their endorsement, the Times editorial board referred to Warren as a “gifted storyteller.” That laugh riot aside, why does the NYT editorial board support those two candidates? Well, according to board member Mara Gay, it doesn’t mean the Times supports them, or something: