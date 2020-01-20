As we told you earlier, “gifted storyteller” Elizabeth Warren is one of two Democrats the New York Times editorial board has endorsed for president. However, by making claims like these, it doesn’t sound as if Warren is giving herself a full endorsement:

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020

The Massachusetts Democrat who lied about many things (her heritage, her kids attending public school, her father working as a janitor, etc) just disqualified herself from the presidency.

This standard disqualifies every politician in America… especially Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/Usminb6qoO — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) January 19, 2020

That moment where Elizabeth Warren disqualified herself before the first vote was cast. https://t.co/tZIVG4E076 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 19, 2020

Senator Warren should be thanked for helping voters weed out which candidates aren’t qualified to hold the highest office in the land.

February 5, 2019: "Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Tuesday that she was sorry that she identified herself as a Native American for almost two decades…"https://t.co/Y4ESb1ALVv https://t.co/fTNEevqGef — Nick Jacob (@nicktjacob) January 19, 2020

Elizabeth Warren

○

く|)へ

〉

￣￣┗┓ Self-awareness

┗┓ ヾ○ｼ

┗┓ ヘ/

┗┓ノ

┗┓ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2020

Warren has yet to have a run-in with self-awareness on the campaign trail.