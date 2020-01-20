Last night the New York Times turned their primary season endorsement into a reality show of sorts:

One thing became instantly clear:

But first, here’s the Times’ double endorsement:

Is anybody very surprised?

It must have taken the editorial board an agonizing several minutes to decide to take that approach:

By choosing two Dems instead of just one, the Times helped make their endorsement history a little more diverse:

We certainly can’t take issue with Times’ assessment of Warren:

LOL. That she is. And Warren used the opportunity to remind voters that she’s undefeated:

A super-liberal who hasn’t lost an election in Massachusetts? No way!

Stay tuned!

