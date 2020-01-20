As you know, the Democrats are working hard to try and get as many witnesses as possible at the impeachment trial for President Trump, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Much of the media, as is their primary instinct, is to help the Democrats push whatever talking points they feel are necessary.

But in the late 1990s, the media narrative was, to a large degree, completely flipped around. Take a look at this flashback video from the Media Research Center:

The lib media will do whatever it takes to help advance the Dem narrative.

Trending

They’re from the mainstream media and they’re here to help… the Democrats.

And the impeachment trial is just starting, so we probably haven’t seen anything yet.

