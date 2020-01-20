As you know, the Democrats are working hard to try and get as many witnesses as possible at the impeachment trial for President Trump, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow. Much of the media, as is their primary instinct, is to help the Democrats push whatever talking points they feel are necessary.

But in the late 1990s, the media narrative was, to a large degree, completely flipped around. Take a look at this flashback video from the Media Research Center:

FLASHBACK: The liberal media hated the idea of calling more witnesses during Bill Clinton's impeachment, saying it was a "distraction" and a "sham." pic.twitter.com/ibHWKLJjfk — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) January 20, 2020

The lib media will do whatever it takes to help advance the Dem narrative.

This is worth watching. Shoe on the other foot disease, advanced cases today. https://t.co/wnJz9kY42e — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 20, 2020

They’re from the mainstream media and they’re here to help… the Democrats.

Remember when liberals and the Mainstream Media blasted the idea of calling witnesses in the Clinton impeachment? Hey @brianstelter – any comment? https://t.co/1NQVvNJ9DL — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 20, 2020

But this time is different because reasons. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) January 20, 2020

The media keeps it no secret that they are on the democrats payroll. — Randall (@mikerandall007) January 20, 2020

Like I have said in the past. They go at hypocrisy like it's their job! https://t.co/hrISGSuf5G — Michael Winkler (@Wink6488) January 20, 2020

And the impeachment trial is just starting, so we probably haven’t seen anything yet.