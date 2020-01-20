The impeachment trial for President Trump hasn’t even started yet, but Bette Midler would like the Dems to take whatever momentum they have and apply it elsewhere. Here’s how the dream scenario unfolds according to Midler:

Every now and then “#PresidentPelosi” will trend on social media, and when that happens it’s partly because of Resistance dreamers like Midler. But who wants to tell her?

