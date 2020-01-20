The impeachment trial for President Trump hasn’t even started yet, but Bette Midler would like the Dems to take whatever momentum they have and apply it elsewhere. Here’s how the dream scenario unfolds according to Midler:
#PenceKnewImpeachHimToo
Silent, deadly and malign.
Without a doubt, he's next to be impeached.
At this rate, only Nancy will be left standing.
— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 20, 2020
Every now and then “#PresidentPelosi” will trend on social media, and when that happens it’s partly because of Resistance dreamers like Midler. But who wants to tell her?
You….you think they're getting removed? 😂😂😂
— Rich Osborne (@William75403058) January 20, 2020
— Mr. Scratchers (@JmrScratchers) January 20, 2020
So delusional. https://t.co/fRL16oiVqW
— CompoundBoss (@CompoundBoss) January 20, 2020
This reminds me of the “Strom Thurmond could be President!” fan-fic from ‘98.
67 votes in the Senate is a pretty big hurdle, dummies.
— KDM (@KorDaharMaster) January 20, 2020
