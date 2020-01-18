To listen to many in the national media, they are involved in one of the most important professions in the country — the guardians of the First Amendment and firefighters for truth during this “dangerous time to tell the truth in America” (as Jim Acosta put it). That was until Sen. Martha McSally sent many journalists scurrying to their respective fainting couches after calling a CNN reporter a “liberal hack.”

CNN is still all over the story:

“Smear”? Could the national media be a bigger bunch of babies?

Trending

They sure do have their “priorities”!

SO brave. SO unflinching.

And they’re probably not even close to being finished.

