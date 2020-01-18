To listen to many in the national media, they are involved in one of the most important professions in the country — the guardians of the First Amendment and firefighters for truth during this “dangerous time to tell the truth in America” (as Jim Acosta put it). That was until Sen. Martha McSally sent many journalists scurrying to their respective fainting couches after calling a CNN reporter a “liberal hack.”

CNN is still all over the story:

The Capitol Hill press corps have rallied behind @MKRaju… story here https://t.co/fnn9Qj4tQT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 17, 2020

Capitol Hill press corps shows support for CNN's Manu Raju after GOP Sen. Martha McSally's smear https://t.co/Cll6Oosgpo pic.twitter.com/j3EPSyzgOH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 17, 2020

“Smear”? Could the national media be a bigger bunch of babies?

Brian has tweeted ten times more about a senator making a rude comment to a journalist than he ever has about ABC inexplicably killing an expose of Epstein (who then continued to prey on kids for another 3 years). https://t.co/voBjZuMgbJ — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) January 18, 2020

They sure do have their “priorities”!

"The Capitol Hill press corps have rallied behind @mkraju " pic.twitter.com/gAsEmRLTsJ — C. Keller (@ctkelleriii) January 17, 2020

These guys are all scared of a woman who's 5'3", maybe 102 lbs. soaking wet. https://t.co/Oj6Civ2lxV — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 18, 2020

SO brave. SO unflinching.

I don't recall this level of hysteria when @Ilhan treated him much worse. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) January 18, 2020

And sat idly by when @IlhanMN treated him even worse. Please. — Tristan Elliott (@ETito604) January 18, 2020

The Liberal Hacks Have Bonded! Oh No!!! https://t.co/zRd404ayXO — Freedom Rocks (@EnemySocialism) January 18, 2020

Poor CNN such a cry babyhttps://t.co/rJbtInaG4o — SummitWarrior (@summitraymond) January 18, 2020

The self righteousness of journalists is just one of many of their unattractive features. https://t.co/taPuM2DcWn — AdN (@ADNConservative) January 18, 2020

And they’re probably not even close to being finished.