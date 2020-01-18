A pro-Second Amendment rally will take place in Richmond, Virginia on Monday after Democrats in that state have made a number of proposals:

Thousands of activists from across the country are expected to descend on the Virginia State Capitol on Monday to rally against sweeping new gun control proposals supported by state Democrats.
[…]
Tensions escalated this week when Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and temporarily banned weapons on Capitol grounds, citing credible “threats of violence.” The F.B.I. also announced the arrest of three suspected neo-Nazis who the authorities said had obtained weapons and discussed participating in the Richmond event, intensifying concerns.

President Trump tweeted about the news this way:

Uh oh! Bill Kristol didn’t like that at all:

Is the Second Amendment safe and sound in the hands of Democrats?

Anybody who’s listened only to rhetoric from many of the current and former 2020 Democrat presidential candidates would never conclude the 2nd Amendment isn’t under attack — or at least the threat of it. And maybe not just the Second:

Kristol’s tweet kicked up a lot of buzz:

