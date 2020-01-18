A pro-Second Amendment rally will take place in Richmond, Virginia on Monday after Democrats in that state have made a number of proposals:

Thousands of activists from across the country are expected to descend on the Virginia State Capitol on Monday to rally against sweeping new gun control proposals supported by state Democrats. […] Tensions escalated this week when Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and temporarily banned weapons on Capitol grounds, citing credible “threats of violence.” The F.B.I. also announced the arrest of three suspected neo-Nazis who the authorities said had obtained weapons and discussed participating in the Richmond event, intensifying concerns.

President Trump tweeted about the news this way:

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Uh oh! Bill Kristol didn’t like that at all:

Our second amendment isn't under attack. Our state may well be under attack, though, if violent mobs succeed in assembling in Richmond Monday. A normal president would urge calm and offer assistance. But that is the way of a president, not of a demagogue. https://t.co/LXS4Mtlbja — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 17, 2020

Is the Second Amendment safe and sound in the hands of Democrats?

Literally, 2A is under attack. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) January 18, 2020

Anybody who’s listened only to rhetoric from many of the current and former 2020 Democrat presidential candidates would never conclude the 2nd Amendment isn’t under attack — or at least the threat of it. And maybe not just the Second:

Looks like Bill Kristol not only is against the 2nd Amendment he just added the 1st, and is against the freedom to assemble. — Regular Joe (@PubliusValeriu) January 18, 2020

You're actually scoring a 2-fer if your goal is to violate some people's constitutional rights. You're violating their FIRST Amendment right to assemble, as well as their Second Amendment right to bear arms. Good job, statist. — J.M. Attas 🌐 (@AdvHntr) January 18, 2020

Kristol’s tweet kicked up a lot of buzz:

Bill you aren't helping. There are pretty extreme gun ban bills being pushed by the governor and the legislature in VA. Lumping in folks who are concerned about their 2A rights with extremists isn't helpful in anyway — Vajira Ranaviraja (@VRanaviraja) January 18, 2020

Bill, we get you don't like Trump, that's fine. We get you think he is ruining America, that's fine. But I do have a question…do you even remember when you first decided to sell out everything you ever stood for to foster that hatred of a single person? https://t.co/6ZTDdXnx5s — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 18, 2020

I see that you subscribe to that Bloomberg flavor of “conservatism” where the plebes need to bow to their betters and do what they’re told. — No not that Jay (@jasonmpage) January 18, 2020

What part of an inalienable right don't you get. — (FreedomsSafestPlace) (@ConcreteJungel) January 18, 2020

Removing people's constitutional rights is an attack — James (@TheN1James) January 18, 2020

Va is making this a big deal and arming up, citizens are coming out to protest . He can’t take their legally registered guns – maybe he should focus on the criminals ffs — [email protected] (@justme_lilly) January 18, 2020

Totally ignoring it and nullifying it, isn’t attacking it? — The Madurski #Pathead (@Noone86595893) January 18, 2020

Admit it, you're hoping for all hell to break loose. — Nunyabizness (@Normaki59964998) January 17, 2020

You have an unlimited capacity to be wrong. Impressive. — Bryan Jones (@bpjauburn) January 18, 2020

