Joe Biden’s on the campaign trail in Iowa with the caucuses just around the corner, but Joe’s got a secret weapon: His ability to spin a yarn that flyover country folks can easily relate to:
Joe Biden, referencing President Trump here in Iowa, says: "This Carny show came through town once, and they found out there’s no pea under any one of the shells."
— Matt Viser (@mviser) January 18, 2020
Hey, who’s not going to get that reference?
The youths are gonna totally relate. https://t.co/L7u1dcYIPd
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2020
Absolutely!
Biden’s puttin’ some sass in the old sassparilla. 23 skidooo!
— GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 18, 2020
Youth: "Hey Siri… WTF".
— C.K. Bigoldi (@Kek87776140) January 18, 2020
Carny shows and shell games. Joe Biden's Retro Tour continues….https://t.co/jUcc58gsQz
— Rosie's School Lunch Program (@DarnelSugarfoo) January 18, 2020
Soon Joe will be regaling everybody with stories about how exciting it was when the local theater first started showing “the talkies.”