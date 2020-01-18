Joe Biden’s on the campaign trail in Iowa with the caucuses just around the corner, but Joe’s got a secret weapon: His ability to spin a yarn that flyover country folks can easily relate to:

Joe Biden, referencing President Trump here in Iowa, says: "This Carny show came through town once, and they found out there’s no pea under any one of the shells." — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 18, 2020

Hey, who’s not going to get that reference?

The youths are gonna totally relate. https://t.co/L7u1dcYIPd — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2020

Absolutely!

Biden’s puttin’ some sass in the old sassparilla. 23 skidooo! — GregEsq (@GregEsq) January 18, 2020

Carny shows and shell games. Joe Biden's Retro Tour continues….https://t.co/jUcc58gsQz — Rosie's School Lunch Program (@DarnelSugarfoo) January 18, 2020

Soon Joe will be regaling everybody with stories about how exciting it was when the local theater first started showing “the talkies.”