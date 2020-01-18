We’re getting deeper into the political season, which means the “celebrity endorsements” will be ramping up. For John Cusack, running across a socialist politician like Bernie Sanders who shared his belief system was serendipity, and the actor campaigned for Sanders today in New Hampshire:

“Celebrity endorsement” season always brings with it an endless display of hypocrisy and self-unawareness, and this was no different: Here are a couple different clips (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Many Dems have had to shift from “the one percent” to “the one percent of the one percent” so they can find a class that Sanders isn’t in (not to mention themselves):

Cusack and Sanders didn’t appear to recognize the irony and hypocrisy.

Unreal.

