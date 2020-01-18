We’re getting deeper into the political season, which means the “celebrity endorsements” will be ramping up. For John Cusack, running across a socialist politician like Bernie Sanders who shared his belief system was serendipity, and the actor campaigned for Sanders today in New Hampshire:

.@johncusack introduces Bernie Sanders at a rally in Exeter, NH pic.twitter.com/lAfmpcfAHN — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) January 18, 2020

“Celebrity endorsement” season always brings with it an endless display of hypocrisy and self-unawareness, and this was no different: Here are a couple different clips (via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Actor @johncusack at Bernie Sanders rally in Exeter, N.H.: “The planet is faltering in face of relentless corporate plunder … And, sadly, violencem, and fascism and poverty is [sic] spreading around the globe” pic.twitter.com/tVacEZeFyC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2020

Cusack closes with an attack on “the 1 percent of the 1 percent”: “They fear us … because we’re going to take on their greed and their corruption and we’re going to win.” pic.twitter.com/dYLctgTyqu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2020

Many Dems have had to shift from “the one percent” to “the one percent of the one percent” so they can find a class that Sanders isn’t in (not to mention themselves):

Most of his paychecks came from big Hollywood studios with corporate governance and investors. He himself has also done countless product placements. https://t.co/myUANhz7d0 — Pepper (@PepperGii) January 18, 2020

tHe 1% iS bAd pic.twitter.com/gESvCrWEz7 — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) January 18, 2020

Cusack and Sanders didn’t appear to recognize the irony and hypocrisy.

And Bernie's policies/supporters would bring those things here faster. No thanks. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) January 18, 2020

Speaking of upside down logic, progressives think Venezuela is greater than the United States. Yet, none of them move there. — Dennis Dockery (@slobzilla) January 18, 2020

Every part of this is completely wrong. https://t.co/D68wfqG8vL — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) January 18, 2020

There are fewer people living in poverty than at any time in history @johncusack. https://t.co/D1R2RVFZEl — Rocco Santarelli (@satirelli) January 18, 2020

Another millionaire advocating for socialism? What an idiot. https://t.co/xYjfiB8Sof — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) January 18, 2020

Nobody tell John that global poverty levels have never been lower. It would break his heart. — Brad (@Brad_Tufts) January 18, 2020

Communist societies aren’t at all know for their cruelty, violence, control, and pover… oh. https://t.co/T7Wk439naZ — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 18, 2020

Unreal.