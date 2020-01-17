Just because President Trump doesn’t go to White House Correspondents Association event doesn’t mean they’ve stopped handing out awards. Quite the opposite, actually:

We already know what it won’t be for:

Maybe an award could be presented for the “best misrepresentation of the Covington story by a journalist.”

Priorities!

It’s amazing there aren’t more dislocated shoulders in the media considering how often they pat themselves on the back.

Perhaps the media giving themselves more awards will help them win back some of their lost credibility — or maybe it won’t.

Chance of that actually happening: ZERO.

