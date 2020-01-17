Just because President Trump doesn’t go to White House Correspondents Association event doesn’t mean they’ve stopped handing out awards. Quite the opposite, actually:

This is a big deal — a major new journalism prize to be awarded at the 2020 White House Correspondents' Dinner — and every WHCD after that. https://t.co/6mU5T1o9eI — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) January 17, 2020

We already know what it won’t be for:

Was just thinking you guys haven’t been awarding yourselves for your courage and bravery enough lately. Heya who spiked the Amy Robach Epstein interviews at ABC News? How’s that coming along? https://t.co/gL2EPIppFh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2020

Maybe an award could be presented for the “best misrepresentation of the Covington story by a journalist.”

Sorry, they don't have time to investigate that. Martha McSally just called one of them a mean name — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 17, 2020

Priorities!

FINALLY an award for journalists to give to themselves. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 17, 2020

It’s amazing there aren’t more dislocated shoulders in the media considering how often they pat themselves on the back.

Oh this should be funny. https://t.co/cVfErT0rzU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 17, 2020

This is important. What contemporary journalism lacks is self-congratulation and triumphalism. There's been way too much hesitancy and introspection. https://t.co/QSioffpSXz — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 17, 2020

Perhaps the media giving themselves more awards will help them win back some of their lost credibility — or maybe it won’t.

Unless it's going to a reporter in Iran, this is ridiculous. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) January 17, 2020

‘Shut down the Newseum and we will get even by making new awards.’ https://t.co/tvKH9zRjV0 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) January 17, 2020

too bad no one in DC today has the courage of Katharine Graham. — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) January 17, 2020

An insult to Katharine Graham to put her name on what's sure to be a politically motivated tribute to hackery. https://t.co/dyB3FKrO1m — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) January 17, 2020

Coincidentally, this announcement also won the Alfred E. Neumann Award for Irony and Guffaws. https://t.co/g4bJfl2Na9 — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) January 17, 2020

There's only one reporter I can think of that has all the qualities a reporter should have – honesty, integrity, professionalism, seeks the truth with no spin and that's this woman 👇 so give all your awards to her or your Organization is as phoney as @AprilDRyan & @Acosta pic.twitter.com/LokzqBzGnp — Elaine Ermis (@ElaineErmis) January 17, 2020

$10,000 is not a 'major' award. And the only investigative reporters Ive seen are @Project_Veritas so they should win. — Austere Constitutional Scholar & Faithful Patriot (@AusterePatriot) January 17, 2020

Chance of that actually happening: ZERO.