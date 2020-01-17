In 2015, a lawsuit was filed by a group of children as young as eight years who organized as Our Children’s Trust. The suit sought “comprehensive, science-based legislation to return atmospheric carbon dioxide to 350 parts per million by 2100.” The legal effort stalled a couple of years ago, but has finally met its ultimate fate:

JUST IN: Federal court tosses kids' climate change lawsuit that aimed to end fossil fuel use https://t.co/sM4bkjgmOQ pic.twitter.com/SMeeocSCg5 — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2020

BREAKING: Appeals court throws out landmark young people's climate suit against the federal government: "The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large." Story coming soon. https://t.co/JegQKSrljC — NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020

A federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit by a group of children and teenagers trying to force the US government to take action to address the climate crisis https://t.co/wtehJVfKFg pic.twitter.com/LeZNlmi25b — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 17, 2020

Greta Thunberg will be among those who aren’t happy about that at all.

WINNING!!! Federal court dismisses kids climate lawsuit. https://t.co/wm1b2t6Jsw — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 17, 2020

I'm kind of amazed that the Courts are now passing judgement on the scientific validity 'Climate Change'. It's kinda out of their jurisdiction isn't it? — Bill (@Bill_In_DC) January 17, 2020

The dissenting judge sounds like she is a lefty talking points machine:

The dissent is an exercise in judicial hyperbole. https://t.co/MPPViTxOiC — Bob Beasley (@13013B) January 17, 2020

That it is:

In a jaw-dropping dissent, Judge Staton wrote: "Seeking to quash this suit, the government bluntly insists that it has the absolute and unreviewable power to destroy the Nation.”https://t.co/tPkrv0LLQW — Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) January 17, 2020

A blistering dissent: “Seeking to quash this suit, the government bluntly insists that it has the absolute and unreviewable power to destroy the Nation." Also: "If plaintiffs’ fears, backed by the government’s own studies, prove true, history will not judge us kindly." — NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020

The judge might want to deliver this warning to the Obamas in their new oceanfront mansion on Martha’s Vineyard as soon as possible:

More from the dissent by judge Josephine Staton: "When the seas envelop our coastal cities, fires and droughts haunt our interiors, and storms ravage everything between, those remaining will ask: Why did so many do so little?" https://t.co/dSjvXGgvRG — NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020

Wow, somebody alert the Obamas ASAP! Or maybe they already knows the Left’s panicked warnings are also pure hyperbole: