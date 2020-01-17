In 2015, a lawsuit was filed by a group of children as young as eight years who organized as Our Children’s Trust. The suit sought “comprehensive, science-based legislation to return atmospheric carbon dioxide to 350 parts per million by 2100.” The legal effort stalled a couple of years ago, but has finally met its ultimate fate:
JUST IN: Federal court tosses kids' climate change lawsuit that aimed to end fossil fuel use https://t.co/sM4bkjgmOQ pic.twitter.com/SMeeocSCg5
— The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2020
BREAKING: Appeals court throws out landmark young people's climate suit against the federal government: "The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large." Story coming soon. https://t.co/JegQKSrljC
— NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020
A federal appeals court threw out a lawsuit by a group of children and teenagers trying to force the US government to take action to address the climate crisis https://t.co/wtehJVfKFg pic.twitter.com/LeZNlmi25b
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 17, 2020
Greta Thunberg will be among those who aren’t happy about that at all.
Reason prevails https://t.co/wEoEixi0V0
— Curtis Woodard (@curtinsea) January 17, 2020
WINNING!!!
Federal court dismisses kids climate lawsuit.
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 17, 2020
I'm kind of amazed that the Courts are now passing judgement on the scientific validity 'Climate Change'. It's kinda out of their jurisdiction isn't it?
— Bill (@Bill_In_DC) January 17, 2020
The dissenting judge sounds like she is a lefty talking points machine:
The dissent is an exercise in judicial hyperbole. https://t.co/MPPViTxOiC
— Bob Beasley (@13013B) January 17, 2020
That it is:
In a jaw-dropping dissent, Judge Staton wrote: "Seeking to quash this suit, the government bluntly insists that it has the absolute and unreviewable power to destroy the Nation.”https://t.co/tPkrv0LLQW
— Chris D'Angelo (@c_m_dangelo) January 17, 2020
A blistering dissent: “Seeking to quash this suit, the government bluntly insists that it has the absolute and unreviewable power to destroy the Nation." Also: "If plaintiffs’ fears, backed by the government’s own studies, prove true, history will not judge us kindly."
— NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020
The judge might want to deliver this warning to the Obamas in their new oceanfront mansion on Martha’s Vineyard as soon as possible:
More from the dissent by judge Josephine Staton: "When the seas envelop our coastal cities, fires and droughts haunt our interiors, and storms ravage everything between, those remaining will ask: Why did so many do so little?" https://t.co/dSjvXGgvRG
— NYT Climate (@nytclimate) January 17, 2020
Wow, somebody alert the Obamas ASAP! Or maybe they already knows the Left’s panicked warnings are also pure hyperbole:
Barack and Michelle Obama Buying Mega-Mansion in Martha's Vineyard https://t.co/TRoFK2eeV4
— TMZ (@TMZ) August 22, 2019