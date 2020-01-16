Earlier today, the House managers delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and Rep. Adam Schiff read the accusations aloud (unless he was doing another parody):

BREAKING: House Intelligence Committee Chairman and lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff presents the articles of impeachment against President Trump on the Senate floor. https://t.co/2Eyoi17Rku pic.twitter.com/r69AgNFc6k — ABC News (@ABC) January 16, 2020

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy described an experience not unlike when Chris Matthews heard an Obama speech in 2008:

Just leaving the Senate chamber after the reading of the articles of impeachment. A chill ran down my spine when Schiff said the words “high crimes and misdemeanors”. Heavy times. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 16, 2020

Pelosi and Schumer have indicated that the current articles of impeachment are essentially placeholders for when or if “the truth comes out,” but whatever makes the Dems feel good.

Oh Good Lord. Did a chill run down your spine during the Benghazi debacle? — Laura Troidle (@mommalkt) January 16, 2020

You forgot to add "Dear Diary". https://t.co/rhURLj6fFw — 6EuropeanPups (@PleasantPups) January 16, 2020

Heavy times indeed. Also, here, have a pen!!! https://t.co/v3rRMz3bS1 — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) January 16, 2020

Is it too late for Pelosi to have “heavy times” etched on the impeachment pens she handed out to mark the “sad and somber” occasion?

Did you get that line from chris mathews — Jeff Stone (@Liamlax5Jeff) January 16, 2020

At least Murphy’s thrill didn’t run up his leg, as far as we know.