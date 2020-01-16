Earlier today, the House managers delivered the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and Rep. Adam Schiff read the accusations aloud (unless he was doing another parody):

Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy described an experience not unlike when Chris Matthews heard an Obama speech in 2008:

Pelosi and Schumer have indicated that the current articles of impeachment are essentially placeholders for when or if “the truth comes out,” but whatever makes the Dems feel good.

Is it too late for Pelosi to have “heavy times” etched on the impeachment pens she handed out to mark the “sad and somber” occasion?

At least Murphy’s thrill didn’t run up his leg, as far as we know.

