After quite a bit of stalling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week. Democrats and the media had been saying that Pelosi was using her “leverage” against Mitch McConnell, but the Senate Majority Leader explained today why that never existed, and he also blew the lid off the entire Dem impeachment circus:

NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on impeachment: "I'm glad (Speaker Nancy Pelosi) finally realized she never had any leverage in the first place to dictate Senate procedure to senators and is giving in to bipartisan pressure to move forward." https://t.co/e7skjUFqTi pic.twitter.com/kTwWRxnAZx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 13, 2020

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "The Senate will not be sucked into this precedent-breaking path." pic.twitter.com/cQPDax15fO — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2020

A couple days ago CNN said that the impeachment impasse showed “Pelosi’s power,” but reality begs to differ.