After a Ukrainian passenger jet went down near Tehran, Iranian officials initially denied reports that the plane was shot out of the sky. Iranian state media repeated the lie, but eventually the regime was forced to admit that the flight was indeed shot down.

Here’s an update on the repercussions for the Iranian regime from the New York Times’ Middle East correspondent:

Iran State TV's anchor resigns saying, "It was very hard for me to believe the killing of my countrymen. I apologize for lying to you on TV for 13 years."#IranProtests2020 https://t.co/XnTv72KDkZ — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 13, 2020

Wow.

Extraordinary #Iran state TV anchor resigns “I apologise for lying to you on TV for 13 years”. https://t.co/7dybtDeBu7 — Cal Perry (@CalNBC) January 13, 2020

It sure looks like some major changes could be happening in Iran.

Wow! A broadcaster apologies for knowingly reporting false stories. — danielmurray (@sanccie26) January 13, 2020

Amazing, right?

My gosh, there are a lot of brave women in Iran. — DOB1234 (@DOB1234) January 13, 2020

The regime in Iran is in trouble https://t.co/C1XkyUpASM — Tony Watima (@Watimz) January 13, 2020

***

