Back in November, DNC chair Tom Perez was thrilled with the diverse nature of the field of 2020 Democrats at an early debate:

Not even two months later, here’s the field of Dem candidates who will be participating in the CNN debate:

Trending

And we can’t wait for their lectures about diversity!

Well…

OUCH!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 Democrats2020 electionCNN