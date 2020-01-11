Yesterday, the principle Deputy Press Secretary to President Trump sent a tweet that Dem fact-checkers were quick to jump on:

The rush to check that Gaddafi fact already caused CNN’s Jake Tapper to trip up and prove how differently the media reacted to claims made by the Obama administration, and Sen. Chris Murphy urged Gidley to do a Google search to learn that the U.S. didn’t kill Gaddafi:

As it turns out, many DO have access to Google and can find out what was actually said at the time:

So is Murphy saying Hillary Clinton lied to everybody?

