Yesterday, the principle Deputy Press Secretary to President Trump sent a tweet that Dem fact-checkers were quick to jump on:

Soleimani was, in fact, planning "imminent attacks." While Democrats and the media quibble over its definition, quick point: When Obama killed bin Laden, al-Awlaki and Gaddafi, without Congressional approval, there were NO "imminent attacks" and Democrats did not ask or care. — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) January 10, 2020

The rush to check that Gaddafi fact already caused CNN’s Jake Tapper to trip up and prove how differently the media reacted to claims made by the Obama administration, and Sen. Chris Murphy urged Gidley to do a Google search to learn that the U.S. didn’t kill Gaddafi:

Like, just do a google search, man. Obama didn't kill Gaddafi. Libyans did. Obama didn't need to claim an "imminent attack" in either the al-Awlaki or bin Laden killing. You know why? Because there was explicit congressional approval to target Al Qaeda leaders. https://t.co/g2UE6NkCkc — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 10, 2020

As it turns out, many DO have access to Google and can find out what was actually said at the time:

…Hey "fact checkers," don't be ridiculous. What I was clearly saying is that Obama and Hillary took credit for the killing of these terrorists repeatedly, including Gaddafi. Hillary even said: "We came. We saw. He died."… — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) January 10, 2020

So is Murphy saying Hillary Clinton lied to everybody?