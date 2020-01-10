During a press conference this morning, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that there was an “imminent threat” to U.S. embassies which prompted President Trump to approve the airstrike that killed Soleimani, even though a CNN reporter demanded clarification on what “imminent” means:

Former Dem Sen. Claire McCaskill obviously heard what President Trump said at last night’s rally and is outraged by something:

We’ll give McCaskill three guesses as to why the Trump White House might have avoided telling many members of Congress about the Soleimani strike, and the first two don’t count.

Plus Trump’s rally was after the fact. Other than that, great points, ex-senator!

That too.

Ouch!

