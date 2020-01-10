The current narrative for the Left and the mainstream media (pardon the redundancy) is to pretend Trump just started World War III and only electing a Democrat can make it stop. That’s where Bernie Sanders comes in:

I will do everything I can to stop a war with Iran. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 10, 2020

Is that so, senator?

We are not going to war with Iran. Stop scaremongering. — DJ Trigger (@CB_HTID) January 10, 2020

Seems @realDonaldTrump already did that. — Republicanvet R U aFredo? (@Republicanvet91) January 10, 2020

Sanders should find stopping something that isn’t happening to be a fairly simple task.

98% sure that's already done, but okay https://t.co/msiLdWUIKu — Steven (@SJKrezzo) January 10, 2020

Does that include letting them indiscriminately continue to kill innocent people? — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) January 10, 2020

I suggest a trip to Iran to consult with John Kerry and the Ayatollah on how to stop "war with Iran"… — Yahtahei (@Yahtahei) January 10, 2020

And maybe take along James Taylor just for added Obama-era diplomatic effect.