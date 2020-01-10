As you’re well aware, the Trump presidency has been a triggering experience for many. However, for Vanity Fair correspondent and NBC News contributor Gabriel Sherman, it hasn’t been triggering enough for NPR hosts:

Wow, that speaks volumes… loudly:

Apparently the “R” in NPR should stand for RESISTANCE!

Trending

It must be rough.

Is this what the Left wants from NPR?

LOL. That would certainly be a better match with what’s going on inside Resistance media heads.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Gabriel ShermannprVanity Fair