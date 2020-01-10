As you’re well aware, the Trump presidency has been a triggering experience for many. However, for Vanity Fair correspondent and NBC News contributor Gabriel Sherman, it hasn’t been triggering enough for NPR hosts:
There’s something super disconcerting hearing NPR anchors talk about Trump in that soothing NPR voice. Normalizes Trump in a way that he shouldn’t be.
Wow, that speaks volumes… loudly:
There's something super disconcerting about a reporter thinking NPR is being too journalistically sound, not to mention publicly admitting the unhinged view that the elected president of the United States should be covered abnormally and from a hysterically oppositional posture. https://t.co/TL87iYXFA0
Apparently the “R” in NPR should stand for RESISTANCE!
We mustn't normalize Trump by
*pours out coffee*
*squints at dregs*
speaking about him in a normal voice https://t.co/HyxohrAJEg
"Why aren't they yelling the way I am inside my head?!?!?!" H/t @neontaster. https://t.co/P1EbAHlc9q
"My feelings are more important than doing my job right." https://t.co/hVLkgNVX1z
This is some serious TDS. An advanced case.
How do these people make it through an average day? https://t.co/kr6ghrC9Y3
It must be rough.
Maybe a British accent?
Yes, we must only speak of the President in a shrill and angry tone at all times. pic.twitter.com/rcRR9mP8CU
Is this what the Left wants from NPR?
Welcome to "Fresh Air". Today we welcome classical cellist Vladimir Rosinsky, examine life in a West African village in Lagos and F*** DONALD TRUMP!! ORANGE MAN BAD!!! https://t.co/cKxWuGHgD3
LOL. That would certainly be a better match with what’s going on inside Resistance media heads.