As you’re well aware, the Trump presidency has been a triggering experience for many. However, for Vanity Fair correspondent and NBC News contributor Gabriel Sherman, it hasn’t been triggering enough for NPR hosts:

There’s something super disconcerting hearing NPR anchors talk about Trump in that soothing NPR voice. Normalizes Trump in a way that he shouldn’t be. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 9, 2020

Wow, that speaks volumes… loudly:

There's something super disconcerting about a reporter thinking NPR is being too journalistically sound, not to mention publicly admitting the unhinged view that the elected president of the United States should be covered abnormally and from a hysterically oppositional posture. https://t.co/TL87iYXFA0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 10, 2020

Apparently the “R” in NPR should stand for RESISTANCE!

We mustn't normalize Trump by *pours out coffee* *squints at dregs* speaking about him in a normal voice https://t.co/HyxohrAJEg — neontaster (@neontaster) January 10, 2020

"Why aren't they yelling the way I am inside my head?!?!?!" H/t @neontaster. https://t.co/P1EbAHlc9q — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 10, 2020

"My feelings are more important than doing my job right." https://t.co/hVLkgNVX1z — Mo Mo (@molratty) January 10, 2020

This is some serious TDS. An advanced case. — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) January 10, 2020

How do these people make it through an average day? https://t.co/kr6ghrC9Y3 — boomerade (@ButchSoprano) January 10, 2020

It must be rough.

Maybe a British accent? — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) January 10, 2020

Yes, we must only speak of the President in a shrill and angry tone at all times. pic.twitter.com/rcRR9mP8CU — Nadler’s Sexy Gunt (@TravisG713) January 10, 2020

Is this what the Left wants from NPR?

Welcome to "Fresh Air". Today we welcome classical cellist Vladimir Rosinsky, examine life in a West African village in Lagos and F*** DONALD TRUMP!! ORANGE MAN BAD!!! https://t.co/cKxWuGHgD3 — Cranky Crossfire (@StillCrankyAF) January 10, 2020

LOL. That would certainly be a better match with what’s going on inside Resistance media heads.