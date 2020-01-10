At the end of December, the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance said that the president’s re-election to a second term according to constitutional guidelines would usher in “autocracy” in the U.S.:

Wait, WHAT? Rob Reiner warns that if Trump’s re-elected it will mean would mean ‘autocracy’ in the U.S. https://t.co/K5EgSU1Xyj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 30, 2019

Reiner’s anti-Trump tantrums are nothing new, but some of them are truly amazing, as marked by his latest tweet about Trump ordering the strike on Quds leader Qassem Soleimani: