At the end of December, the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance said that the president’s re-election to a second term according to constitutional guidelines would usher in “autocracy” in the U.S.:

Reiner’s anti-Trump tantrums are nothing new, but some of them are truly amazing, as marked by his latest tweet about Trump ordering the strike on Quds leader Qassem Soleimani:

Really?

Getting rid of a terrorist leader from a terrorist regime that routinely chants “death to America” is a national security threat is a next-level Hollywood liberal hot take.

You can’t make this stuff up.

