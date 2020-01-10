President Trump approving the airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani and Iran’s subsequent firing of rockets at U.S. bases inside Iraq has caused many Democrats to sound as if they’re spokespeople for the Ayatollah. Some are even refusing to blame Iran for shooting down a passenger jet over their own country, opting instead to say Trump’s at fault. This has all culminated in congressional Democrats taking an approach clearly designed to portray Trump as a warmonger:

House Democrats on Thursday will deliver a powerful rebuke of President Trump’s war-making powers amid the ongoing crisis with Iran https://t.co/V4nwaiHlkr — POLITICO (@politico) January 9, 2020

Eight Democrats broke with their party to vote against the Iran War Powers resolution — an effort to restrain President Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval — that passed the House of Representatives. https://t.co/c5Iu6SZXwO — CNN (@CNN) January 10, 2020

Brit Hume rolled his eyes at the “powerful rebuke” report:

“Powerful” my a**. It’s nonbiinding and going nowhere. https://t.co/5mkSG7NjqW — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 10, 2020

It’s purely symbolic, not that the MSM won’t continue to push the “powerful rebuke” narrative.

Greg Gutfeld also swatted down the Democrats’ effort to paint Trump as a warmonger, and used the New York Times to do so:

"Love or hate him, Trump has used military force less than any other president since Jimmy Carter." — today's Times. (which is why when he uses force, critics need to latch onto it and hysterically amplify it – because it's rare). — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 10, 2020

That quote is from a David Brooks column published today.

(and tends to be effective, unlike Obama's zillions of drone strikes and reckless invasion of Libya) https://t.co/7mOYAESGQQ — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 10, 2020

Irony and accuracy at the same time. https://t.co/zjpJL0EOrw — Thomas Tajudeen Takayasu (@Seal_Lumidee) January 10, 2020

One thing’s for sure: The Democrats (and their stenographers in the media) are completely off the rails.