Yesterday Tulsi Gabbard joined other House Dems in passing a toothless resolution designed to try and portray President Trump as a warmonger:

Today, I voted to pass H.Con.Res.83, a war powers resolution demanding the end of military action against Iran without Congressional authorization.https://t.co/G0EnHmmV1A — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiPress) January 10, 2020

Rep. Gabbard has not qualified to participate in the upcoming Democrat debate, but she sure seems to be trying to gain ground by joining others in the field in basically blaming President Trump for Iran shooting down a passenger airliner over their own country: