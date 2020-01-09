As you know, the reaction from many Democrats to any news related to the airstrike Trump ordered on Soleimani near Baghdad has crossed into the surreal. Pete Buttigieg has even gone as far as to basically blame Trump for the Iranians shooting down a passenger jet in Iran:

Meanwhile, Chuck Schumer would clearly like everybody to believe that Trump’s trying to start World War III and portray Democrats as heroes for stopping something that isn’t happening:

Trending

Imagine Schumer’s reaction if Trump had done nothing and the U.S. embassy in Baghdad would have come under attack and there had been casualties.

Schumer obviously would like everybody to believe there currently is a war.

Apparently not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald TrumpIranQassem SoleimaniWar Powers