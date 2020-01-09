At her press conference, Nancy Pelosi took aim at President Trump over his approval of the airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani. Guess whose side Pelosi sounded like she was on:

Imagine being Nancy Pelosi and arguing with a straight face that killing the Iranian terrorist who is directly responsible for 600+ American deaths and maiming countless American soldiers "endangers" America. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) January 9, 2020

Pelosi also said her stalling on the articles of impeachment would continue indefinitely, and that she might miss the San Francisco 49ers game this weekend because of her “responsibility to save the country.”

NEW: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on pressure to deliver impeachment charges to the Senate: "We need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?" https://t.co/XqDgTncP2d pic.twitter.com/Uk91CoeW4P — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 9, 2020

Add it all up, and one of the least conservative conservatives in America, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, was applauding wildly:

is it totally nerdy to look forward to Thursday morning because of @SpeakerPelosi 's press conference? I always feel better about America and democracy. Then I hear something from the WH and poof! .. the moment is lost — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2020

One damn great line: “It’s not about how bad they are – it’s about how good we are” @SpeakerPelosi — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2020

But it’s mostly about how bad they are.

Now she's defending Iran. 🙄 — mallen (@mallen2010) January 9, 2020

Yeah, but slamming Trump, which the “conservative” blogger and “defender of Israel” really appreciates, irony be damned.

Conservative huh? — #internetbillofrights #IBOR Fight back the bullies (@brendamarieward) January 9, 2020

No, it's not nerdy. What it is is sad and delusional. But not nerdy. https://t.co/MFk5bUnYZc — Joe Dolio (@DolioJ) January 9, 2020

This might get you invited to a Dem cocktail party, which is apparently the goal. Good luck with that. — Stephen Reginald (@sreggie) January 9, 2020

She might even see Pelosi at one of those cocktail parties!