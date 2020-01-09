At her press conference, Nancy Pelosi took aim at President Trump over his approval of the airstrike that killed Quds leader Qassem Soleimani. Guess whose side Pelosi sounded like she was on:

Pelosi also said her stalling on the articles of impeachment would continue indefinitely, and that she might miss the San Francisco 49ers game this weekend because of her “responsibility to save the country.”

Add it all up, and one of the least conservative conservatives in America, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin, was applauding wildly:

But it’s mostly about how bad they are.

Yeah, but slamming Trump, which the “conservative” blogger and “defender of Israel” really appreciates, irony be damned.

She might even see Pelosi at one of those cocktail parties!

