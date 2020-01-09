Ricky Gervais seems fairly certain he won’t be back to host the Golden Globes again after his takedown of Hollywood hypocrisy on Sunday night, but we think Pat Sajak would be great at the job and might be able to pick up where Gervais left off. Here’s just one reason:

I’m sick of hearing how we celebrities are in some kind of bubble and we don’t understand real life. When I’m out in public and people approach me, I’m always interested in what they have to say to my security detail. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 9, 2020

LOL! That’s certainly worthy of being included in an award show monolog, but considering how many in Hollywood didn’t appreciate Gervais holding up a mirror to them, Sajak might never get invited.

Chapelle, Burr, Gervase, and Sajak. — HandsomeRandy (@HandsomeRandy2) January 9, 2020

