Ricky Gervais seems fairly certain he won’t be back to host the Golden Globes again after his takedown of Hollywood hypocrisy on Sunday night, but we think Pat Sajak would be great at the job and might be able to pick up where Gervais left off. Here’s just one reason:

LOL! That’s certainly worthy of being included in an award show monolog, but considering how many in Hollywood didn’t appreciate Gervais holding up a mirror to them, Sajak might never get invited.

Trending

***

Related:

Pat Sajak says he ‘just updated [his] will’ and has a big favor to ask of Ricky Gervais

‘Nailed it’! Pat Sajak solves the puzzle on what ‘politicians and pundits’ would like to ‘save us the trouble of’ doing

‘Smartest man here’: Pat Sajak already wins Twitter for tonight’s 3-hour-long #DemDebate

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Golden Globe AwardsHollywoodPat Sajak