We’re reliably informed that Sen. Cory Booker is still a candidate for the Democrat nomination later this year, but he seems to be having trouble getting traction for both his campaign and dad jokes:

Raise your hand if you know why people are trolling Elizabeth's dance moves and not my dad jokes https://t.co/SUsyIQDlPZ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 9, 2020

Is that a sign of something? Could be:

You know you're flailing in the polls when you're begging people to troll you https://t.co/lrETJoGoZu — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 9, 2020

Ha! No kidding.

*raises hand* Because you aren't polling high enough? https://t.co/a4biMSBM8b — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 9, 2020

Is it because she has a shot at the nomination? https://t.co/I0DGec6EjL — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 9, 2020

Is it because you're polling at 2% and nobody cares what you're doing on the campaign trail? https://t.co/IuTsfpuWHn — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 9, 2020

🙋‍♂️Because she actually has a shot at the nomination https://t.co/r4Mg0JSZlV — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 9, 2020

We were happy to help answer your question, senator.