Another Schumer tweet that didn’t age well

Let’s start with a tweet from Sen. Chuck Schumer yesterday slamming President Trump’s decision to take out Quds leader Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike:

President Trump seems hell bent on starting another endless war in the Middle East. He does not have the authority to do so. I plan to fight him tooth and nail on this and intend to support the efforts of Senators Kaine, Sanders, and others. Congress must assert its authority. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2020

That odd, because when Obama was president, Schumer seemed to have a different set of rules:

Killing of Abu Yahya al-Libi is a huge blow to al Qaeda & evidence that President Obama’s bold & decisive drone strike policy is working — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 5, 2012

Wow, what happened, Chuck?

Obama kills a ME terrorist, Schumer lauds him.

(Schumer's tweet below.)

Trump kills a ME terrorist, Schumer berates him, tweeting, "President Trump seems hell bent on starting another endless war in the Middle East."https://t.co/DqjCJtl0f9 — Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) January 6, 2020

Your such a hypocrite it’s mind boggling! Your all scared B/C maybe IRAN has the goods on all of the Politicians involved in CORRUPTION where THEY are concerned! Maybe Trump won’t have to expose you after all 😉 — MS ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@sunnysnow25) January 6, 2020

Hey what changed @SenSchumer? Asking as one of your constituents! — Michael Slansky (@emes921) January 6, 2020

We have a guess.