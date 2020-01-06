The HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” received accolades last night at the Golden Globe Awards, so Time Magazine thought it was a good time to re-up an article from months ago. Wear oven mitts before handling this hot take:

Hey look, somebody found a way to turn a nuclear reactor explosion into a warning about what might happen if climate change alarmists are ignored, and it’s still a big pile of fail:

A comprehensive course on “Entirely Missing the Point” must be a requirement in journalism schools these days.

In the miniseries, nuclear scientist Velery Lagosov, played by actor Jared Harris, even pointed out that Soviet reactors didn’t have the safety precautions of reactors in the Western world, and the reason didn’t have anything to do with not “listening to science.”

