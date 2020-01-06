The HBO miniseries “Chernobyl” received accolades last night at the Golden Globe Awards, so Time Magazine thought it was a good time to re-up an article from months ago. Wear oven mitts before handling this hot take:

"Chernobyl" just won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the #GoldenGlobes. In her review for TIME, @judyberman wrote that the show "demonstrates what happens when societies stop listening to science" https://t.co/Ser5FQp31V pic.twitter.com/t3Ld8NA4Fq — TIME (@TIME) January 6, 2020

Hey look, somebody found a way to turn a nuclear reactor explosion into a warning about what might happen if climate change alarmists are ignored, and it’s still a big pile of fail:

ROFL. That may be one lesson. The other lesson is "This is what happens to societies when they depend on the goodness and honesty of government bureaucrats." https://t.co/tkJQ8lgChq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 6, 2020

That's not what it demonstrates. https://t.co/rzW9Vf9Bfl — Kevin Sinclair (@kevinsinclairsk) January 6, 2020

How in the world is that your takeaway? https://t.co/tSvIxIBgmk — 𝚒'𝚖 𝚊 𝚑𝚒𝚐𝚑𝚠𝚊𝚢 𝚝𝚜𝚊𝚛 (@BecketAdams) January 6, 2020

A comprehensive course on “Entirely Missing the Point” must be a requirement in journalism schools these days.

…and when societies keep listening to leftist propaganda. — ChuckEngley (@ChuckEngley) January 6, 2020

Did Judy even watch this https://t.co/SE7iNkYkxf — Bdog (@CanadianBdog) January 6, 2020

Science? Really? It was about incompetence and governments controlling narrative — Cat (@CathrynCatc20) January 6, 2020

That’s not, at all, what it demonstrated. You may wish to spin it that way, but that’s not what the story was about. https://t.co/omrQkpD2Dx — Lew Moore (@lewmoore) January 6, 2020

Did….did you actually watch it? — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) January 6, 2020

Uh, no @time the series was an illustration of why the world would never be safe under the leadership of communist countries. https://t.co/WrJCQkkQIF — LeakyWicks (@WicksLeaky) January 6, 2020

In the miniseries, nuclear scientist Velery Lagosov, played by actor Jared Harris, even pointed out that Soviet reactors didn’t have the safety precautions of reactors in the Western world, and the reason didn’t have anything to do with not “listening to science.”