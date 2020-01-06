Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment circus continues under the House Big Top, and it shows no signs of letting up. The Speaker of the House is again pretending to have any pull whatsoever over what happens in the Senate:

The President & Sen. McConnell have run out of excuses. They must allow key witnesses to testify, and produce the documents Trump has blocked, so Americans can see the facts for themselves. The Senate cannot be complicit in the President's cover-up. #DefendOurDemocracy https://t.co/TQLJsfn0f5 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2020

Wait, what were those words she used?

That’s what we thought she said. Oh, and there one other she’s been rehearsing:

So you poll tested “excuses”. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) January 6, 2020

It certainly probably poll-tested better than the “quid pro quo” they dumped before settling on “bribery” (which isn’t even in the articles of impeachment).

So your plan was to do a terrible investigation in the House, not wait to adjudicate Bolton's subpoena, and then try to force the Senate — which you don't control — into doing the investigation you deliberately forewent? https://t.co/N0CUKkJDSD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 6, 2020

The Senate has no impeachment before it https://t.co/4wwzaqvup3 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 6, 2020

This means it’s up to Pelosi to send the articles to the Senate, but she doesn’t appear to have run out of excuses yet.

The Senate isn't going to do the work you were supposed to do. https://t.co/wTpjjv2wWm — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) January 6, 2020

You do not run the Senate. — Alisha Baldridge (@AlishaBaldridge) January 6, 2020

But she sure likes to try and make others believe she does!

If only you had the power to hold your own investigation and obtain everything you're asking for in this tweet… … oh wait. https://t.co/pqrZiAqvPA — Matt Ballinger (@ballingermatt17) January 6, 2020

Pelosi passed two empty articles of impeachment and is now trying to look for something to fill them up with after the fact. What a farce.