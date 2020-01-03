The U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad has sparked some debate (and flat-out lunacy for that matter).

On Fox News, Geraldo Rivera and Brian Kilmeade went head-to-head, and let’s just say there was a difference of opinion:

The Soleimani discussion got pretty heated between @GeraldoRivera and @kilmeade this morning: pic.twitter.com/O5ZZzK8agx — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 3, 2020

That escalated quickly!

Why does @foxandfriends have to drag out @GeraldoRivera the conscientious objector of the USA. — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) January 3, 2020

Geraldo was making excuses for the Iranians. — Simply Irredeemable (@hrhjmm) January 3, 2020

The killing of a bad man, who's responsible for the loss of thousands of people is a good thing. I would not act elated about it, but sure wouldn't criticize it. IMO. the President is acting swiftly, so there won't be long, drawn out war. He was against war before and is today. — John M. Gilbert (@johnmgilbert61) January 3, 2020

Iranians celebrating the death of #QassemSoleimani and thanking President Trump #TnxPOTUS4Soleimani — _Elaine_ (@_E_W__) January 3, 2020

"Your arrogance is what's wrong in the region." Did I hear that correctly? Is that Omar or Rivera talking? Can't tell the difference. — Kelli Taylor (@kelli_s_taylor) January 3, 2020

I respect the hell out of this. This is the only news clip I’ve seen (on 6 different channels) that debated both sides of the argument regarding Iran — Mark the informed voter (@American7832) January 3, 2020

That’s really a fair point and why they might’ve brought Geraldo on in the first place: To debate both sides. Granted, it got a little dramatic and silly but we are talking about the guy who once interviewed a bunch of Satanists on his talk show.

Geraldo Rivera is wrong on this one. — Jesus 🇺🇸👊🇺🇸 (@JesusBornInTX) January 3, 2020

Rivera said “we pulled out of a deal we agreed to,” but “we” in this case is limited to the Obama administration, which never went through Congress.