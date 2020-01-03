The U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad has sparked some debate (and flat-out lunacy for that matter).

On Fox News, Geraldo Rivera and Brian Kilmeade went head-to-head, and let’s just say there was a difference of opinion:

That escalated quickly!

That’s really a fair point and why they might’ve brought Geraldo on in the first place: To debate both sides. Granted, it got a little dramatic and silly but we are talking about the guy who once interviewed a bunch of Satanists on his talk show.

Rivera said “we pulled out of a deal we agreed to,” but “we” in this case is limited to the Obama administration, which never went through Congress.

