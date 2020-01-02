Even though the House Democrats’ impeachment stunt isn’t winning over new supporters among the general public (from many indications it’s actually backfiring on them), Nancy Pelosi knows she’s got the MSM on her side when it comes to spin assistance. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found one such example in a new Washington Post editorial:

WP editorial board declines to criticize Pelosi for withholding articles of impeachment. Rather, she has 'taken advantage of some inevitable holiday-season downtime to focus attention on the Senate’s role in the process.' https://t.co/vgAl1opT5e — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 2, 2020

York found the Post doing yeoman’s work on behalf of the Democrat spin machine:

WP editorial board: OK, the House didn't try very hard to compel testimony. But Senate is different — 'politically, legally and morally.' Really? Is it? Why? https://t.co/vgAl1opT5e pic.twitter.com/jy2cVbqVq1 — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 2, 2020

On impeachment, what would be wrong if the Senate GOP majority adopted precisely the same reasoning as the House Democratic majority: Compelling testimony would take too long, be too involved, and impeachment is so important it must be done immediately? — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 2, 2020

Because there’s no hypocrisy like congressional Democrat hypocrisy, and the Washington Post editorial board doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

Again, the press acting as the DNC's propaganda machine. — Larry Edington (@ldedington) January 2, 2020

As usual.

And then there’s this:

Fine with me. Gives Mitch more free time to confirm additional conservative judges 🤣😂 — Legal Immigrant No Malarkey (@1776Legal) January 2, 2020

Bingo!