Even though the House Democrats’ impeachment stunt isn’t winning over new supporters among the general public (from many indications it’s actually backfiring on them), Nancy Pelosi knows she’s got the MSM on her side when it comes to spin assistance. The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found one such example in a new Washington Post editorial:

York found the Post doing yeoman’s work on behalf of the Democrat spin machine:

Trending

Because there’s no hypocrisy like congressional Democrat hypocrisy, and the Washington Post editorial board doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

As usual.

And then there’s this:

Bingo!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkDonald TrumpHouse DemocratsimpeachmentNancy PelosiSenateWashington Post