Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been slamming large corporations for a long time, and he’s again pledging to make their business his business. The latest company in Sanders’ sights is Walmart, and he’s got a problem with the wages they pay:

Meanwhile the Waltons pay entry-level Walmart workers a starvation wage of $11 an hour. That is what outrageous, unfettered greed looks like. And we're going to end it. https://t.co/r0xsuQjKiO — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 2, 2020

Maybe Sanders could lead by example:

Who thinks he should show them how it is done & pay his workers $20 per hr?(To avoid them from starving) https://t.co/YCQC4JMf6Q — Amber (@justmeblah1) January 2, 2020

Or better yet, start his own chain of retail stores, pay everybody a minimum of $20 per hour and show Walmart’s management how it’s done! However, that won’t be likely:

Meanwhile Bernie cut hours to pay campaign staff 15/hour. They went from 294 a week to 300 a week, 6 dollar a week gain. Socialism at its finest. — DomJ461XO (@J461Xo) January 2, 2020

Work on your own operation first, Bernie.

The nerve of these people, employing 1.5M people in the US! https://t.co/OznHTXcEie — BT (@back_ttys) January 2, 2020

"Starvation wage of $11 per hr"?? What's outrageous is being a fool that believes anyone making $11 per hr is starving. Socialist Democrat = envy and resentment How sad… — Yahtahei (@Yahtahei) January 2, 2020

The Waltons founded Walmart, which is incredible company that allows millions of consumers to buy goods at far cheaper prices. Walmart’s employees would not have jobs if Waltons didn’t have the genius to invent Walmart. This is America – they can go get another job https://t.co/RnfeMVKys1 — David Levine (@DalRonTDT) January 2, 2020

You can read all about Sen. Sanders’ thoughts on economic inequality and unfettered greed in his book, available at Walmart and other fine locations:

So outrageous that you sell your books at Walmart https://t.co/t8io6L6Knm pic.twitter.com/NjSWG98Qwq — Josh (@JoshsBurnerAcct) January 2, 2020

LMAO!