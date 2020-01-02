Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has been slamming large corporations for a long time, and he’s again pledging to make their business his business. The latest company in Sanders’ sights is Walmart, and he’s got a problem with the wages they pay:

Maybe Sanders could lead by example:

Or better yet, start his own chain of retail stores, pay everybody a minimum of $20 per hour and show Walmart’s management how it’s done! However, that won’t be likely:

Work on your own operation first, Bernie.

You can read all about Sen. Sanders’ thoughts on economic inequality and unfettered greed in his book, available at Walmart and other fine locations:

LMAO!

