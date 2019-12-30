It’s another day of the week ending with a “y,” which means the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance is sounding like it’s almost the end of the world… again:

The possibility that Trump will be removed by the Senate can pretty much be ruled out (that is, if Nancy Pelosi ever sends over the articles of impeachment). So that leaves the prospect of Trump being re-elected according to constitutional guidelines, which Reiner will view as a “slide into autocracy” — unless the Democrat wins of course.

But obviously the Mueller probe didn’t put an end to the narrative, which the Dems wrote long before the report was released.

We’re guessing Reiner wasn’t among liberals sounding the “autocracy” alarm when Obama was bragging about skirting Congress with his “pen and phone.”

