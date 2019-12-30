It’s another day of the week ending with a “y,” which means the leader of the Hollywood chapter of the anti-Trump Resistance is sounding like it’s almost the end of the world… again:

Democracy is in the fight of its life. The President of the United States has allied himself with and is taking directions from Vladimir Putin. Make no mistake, if he is not removed through Impeachment or voted out, America will continue to slide into Autocracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 29, 2019

The possibility that Trump will be removed by the Senate can pretty much be ruled out (that is, if Nancy Pelosi ever sends over the articles of impeachment). So that leaves the prospect of Trump being re-elected according to constitutional guidelines, which Reiner will view as a “slide into autocracy” — unless the Democrat wins of course.

The release of the Mueller Probe, which leftists believed would be the biggest revelation since God presented the Ten Commandments, turned up no Russian collusion. Please wear a hat while out in the sun, Rob. — John Ruberry (@Marathonpundit) December 29, 2019

But obviously the Mueller probe didn’t put an end to the narrative, which the Dems wrote long before the report was released.

Please stop being an idiot. A strong president voted in by 63,000,000+ doesn’t = autocracy. Bought and owned would be the Nuclear deal to Russia by Clinton. $1.4 billion in cash to Iran by Obama so, cleanup your yard first. — Karl (@BMW_e38forever) December 30, 2019

Meathead is totally breaking my heart. He either has no idea that the Democrats have been the largest run autocracy, operating in broad daylight, or he’s part of their machine. Still sticking with the “let’s terrify them” playbook. Or he literally has no idea the world he’s in. — Sabrina Lewis (@sabrinalewisOK) December 30, 2019

We’re guessing Reiner wasn’t among liberals sounding the “autocracy” alarm when Obama was bragging about skirting Congress with his “pen and phone.”