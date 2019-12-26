As we told you Thursday afternoon, it was noticed that a CBC broadcast of the movie “Home Alone 2” had omitted the brief cameo appearance from Donald Trump, supposedly to allow for more commercial time:

If you bet that the president wouldn’t let that one go without comment, approach the window and collect your winnings! Here’s what Trump had to say about it:

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

However, there will be a counter talking point from the Resistance:

President Donald Trump has now commented on the Home Alone 2 criticism. Earlier today, a spokesperson for the CBC said the edit was made in 2014 for time when the broadcaster acquired the rights to the film. https://t.co/Fr7swMUQXb — Sean Previl (@SeanPrevil) December 27, 2019

This controversy is going to spark a “Home Alone-gate” or something like that, isn’t it?

Maybe the Dems can spin Trump’s reaction into an additional impeachment charge.