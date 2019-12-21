Every day you might think to yourself, “Adam Schiff can’t possibly sink any lower,” and every single time he’ll go out of his way to prove you wrong. Today’s case-in-point is Schiff’s interview on “Firing Line” and his comments about Carter Page:

Here’s the transcript:

“Do you have any sympathy for Carter Page?” Hoover asked.

“I have to say, you know, Carter Page came before our committee and for hours of his testimony, denied things that we knew were true, later had to admit them during his testimony,” Schiff responded. “It’s hard to be sympathetic to someone who isn’t honest with you when he comes and testifies under oath. It’s also hard to be sympathetic when you have someone who has admitted to being an adviser to the Kremlin.”

Schiff’s lips were moving, which means he was lying again:

Law professor Jonathan Turley recently wrote an article in which he asked at what point does Carter Page get an apology. We now know the answer: Never — at least not from Schiff.

It’s definitely crowded at the swamp’s rock bottom.

