Every day you might think to yourself, “Adam Schiff can’t possibly sink any lower,” and every single time he’ll go out of his way to prove you wrong. Today’s case-in-point is Schiff’s interview on “Firing Line” and his comments about Carter Page:

.@RepAdamSchiff is unsympathetic to Carter Page, telling @FiringLineShow that Page “denied things that we knew were true” in testimony, admitted to being an advisor to the Kremlin & “was apparently both targeted by the KGB, but also talking to the United States and its agencies." pic.twitter.com/GkjdGQZWLV — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) December 20, 2019

Here’s the transcript:

“Do you have any sympathy for Carter Page?” Hoover asked. “I have to say, you know, Carter Page came before our committee and for hours of his testimony, denied things that we knew were true, later had to admit them during his testimony,” Schiff responded. “It’s hard to be sympathetic to someone who isn’t honest with you when he comes and testifies under oath. It’s also hard to be sympathetic when you have someone who has admitted to being an adviser to the Kremlin.”

Schiff’s lips were moving, which means he was lying again:

I get that the continued exposure of Schiff's pattern of deception about major stories is threatening to him, but even for him, this is pretty vile. https://t.co/RXH4Ne9ci4 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 21, 2019

a.) Carter Page wasn't untruthful to House Intel. Mueller might have had something to say about it if he had been. b.) The reason Page was interviewed by House Intel in the first place was because of Chris Steele's dossier smears.

https://t.co/rGhOlIEgQr — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 21, 2019

Law professor Jonathan Turley recently wrote an article in which he asked at what point does Carter Page get an apology. We now know the answer: Never — at least not from Schiff.

The party of tolerance, peace? The party who claims to believe in the Constitution, rule of law? Laughable. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@juliew38138) December 21, 2019

Schiff is trying to get "out-front" of a coming criminal investigation of which he's the subject. Barr & Durham can smell a rat, and Schiff rat surely is in their radar. — Ronald_Trump (@RonaldT88637295) December 21, 2019

My gosh… what a jackwagon! Mr. Page was the target of scary threats due to Schiff. — Colleen Dunn (@heg3512) December 21, 2019

Adam Schiff needs psychiatric help but I guess he is unredeemable. — Lloyd (@lloyer900) December 21, 2019

@RepAdamSchiff is one of the worst liars in the history of the House and he is accusing Page of lying. That is rich. Page was treated terrible by the FBI for very bias reasons. https://t.co/GSsrCIIxEY — John Jones (@johntjones68) December 21, 2019

Schiff talking honesty. LMAO — rick brown (@mcbear82) December 21, 2019

The most loathsome member of Congress. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) December 21, 2019

That race is neck & neck. Mad Max, Guam Johnson & Nadler are right on his heels. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) December 21, 2019

It’s definitely crowded at the swamp’s rock bottom.

