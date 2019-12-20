On Wednesday the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Trump but now Nancy Pelosi has made it clear House Dems won’t be sending the process over to the Senate any time soon. John Dean (of Watergate scandal notoriety) thinks that’s the dream scenario. Here’s why:

Nothing says “he’s a direct threat to the existence of the republic” like “let’s impeach first and find the crime later!”

