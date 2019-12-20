On Wednesday the House voted to pass two articles of impeachment against President Trump but now Nancy Pelosi has made it clear House Dems won’t be sending the process over to the Senate any time soon. John Dean (of Watergate scandal notoriety) thinks that’s the dream scenario. Here’s why:

This is playing out so far like I dreamed it could, and it can get better if the House Democrats continue to sit on the articles. This is Trump’s nightmare because more can and will come out on his guilt. Mitch’s nightmare too, notwithstanding his pretending otherwise. https://t.co/LEH5KDXGHU — John Dean (@JohnWDean) December 20, 2019

Nothing says “he’s a direct threat to the existence of the republic” like “let’s impeach first and find the crime later!”

And these people get paid to have opinions. Considering we don't currently have anything to impeach Trump on other than a partisan witch hunt by crazy libs from CA and NY, technically anything that comes out would be 'more.' https://t.co/yeC58hnDql — NoOneOfConsequence (@StarDogCh4mpion) December 20, 2019

Why do the democrats want more witnesses in the senate. The evidence and witnesses they had in the house was, as the democrats said “indisputable”. If in fact it was so decisive that they impeached the POTUS with it. Present it to the senate. — canyoureadthist (@canyoureadthist) December 20, 2019

You wish.

Reality is that if any undisputable evidence existed – like the tapes that nailed Nixon or the DNA and photos that nailed Clinton – it would have come out long before now, as it did against those presidents. — Matt Maggio (@MaggioMatt) December 20, 2019

Whatever gives the Left their daily dose of delusional hope.

Who better to provide advice than a felon AND disbarred lawyer? https://t.co/qzwVZqvZB3 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) December 20, 2019

These clowns think the entire country consist of the people in NYC and Washington DC. The rest of the country is OVER impeachment and if these clowns want to keep playing games just ask Justice Garland if McConnell knows how to win… — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) December 20, 2019

One more thing, while these clowns want to play chicken with McConnell, all he's doing is filling judgeships and flipping courts to the Republican majorities! Who wins the long game isn this arena!!! — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) December 20, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.