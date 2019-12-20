Almost all Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, but one of the Dems who voted “present” was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard:

Former NBC News and CNN journo Soledad O’Brien obviously did not like that one bit:

Trending

A lot of those replying echoed Hillary Clinton in basically calling Gabbard a “Russian asset,” but there was much more:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpimpeachmentSoledad O'BrienTulsi Gabbard