Almost all Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump on Wednesday, but one of the Dems who voted “present” was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard:

My ‘present’ vote was an active protest against the zero-sum game the two opposing political sides have trapped America in. My vote and campaign is about freeing our country from this damaging mindset so we can work side-by-side to usher in a bright future for all #StandWithTulsi pic.twitter.com/nmhEL5bi4Q — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 19, 2019

Former NBC News and CNN journo Soledad O’Brien obviously did not like that one bit:

A lot of those replying echoed Hillary Clinton in basically calling Gabbard a “Russian asset,” but there was much more:

What branch did you serve in? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 20, 2019

I don’t agree with Tulsi Gabbard on many things, but “American Coward?” She served in Iraq and Kuwait. This is the same sickness that says “heroes don’t get captured.” Can we be better than this with folks we disagree with? https://t.co/Pb4aq9Hk3s — Chris Burns (@cwburns) December 20, 2019

I know Gabbard's a leftist. I wouldn't want her to be president, but their hatred of this woman makes me like her. https://t.co/y29hwIqGjO — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) December 20, 2019

Your latest *thoughtful* weigh-in, eh? Smearing a combat veteran for “lacking courage.” That’s rich. https://t.co/4FWOjgpwEa — James A. Gagliano (@JamesAGagliano) December 20, 2019