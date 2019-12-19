As you’re well aware, all but a couple of House Democrats voted last night to impeach President Trump. What was the mood like across the country? The New York Times looked into it a little:

In Chicago and cities around the U.S.: “Impeachment? Not something we’re talking about today.” Instead of watching the proceedings in Washington, Americans largely went on with their lives. https://t.co/oRWWgvI7jS — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 19, 2019

It’s almost as if after three years of the Democrats dragging this out and moving goalposts continually people are just tired of it all: