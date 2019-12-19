The day the House Democrats voted to impeach President Trump turned out to be quite the financial windfall… for the Trump campaign:

Via the New York Post:

President Trump’s re-election campaign raked in $5 million in donations Wednesday — the day the House of Representatives voted to impeach him, his campaign manager said. “[Trump] has raised over [$5 million] (still growing) today as Americans use their wallet to show support against Pelosi’s impeachment hoax!” he added.

Also the Republican Party and the Trump campaign saw the donations flow due to the Dems final drive toward impeachment:

Way to go, Dems!