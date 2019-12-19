Even though the Dem-controlled House of Representatives voted last night to pass two articles of impeachment against President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and others have made it clear they have no intention of handing off that political football yet. There’s still plenty of partisan political games to be played:

After the impeachment circus everybody witnessed in the House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had the audacity to lecture Republicans about the F-word: Fairness:

Trending

Wait, what was that word again?

That’s what we thought he said.

If the Senate process is as fair as the House process was, isn’t that the epitome of “fairness,” Sen. Schumer?

A couple days ago Schumer gave Mitch McConnell his list of demands for the impeachment trial (if House Dems ever turn over the articles to the Senate). McConnell has been reminding Schumer ever since which party has control of the Senate.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDemocratsDonald TrumpimpeachmentMitch McConnell