Even though the Dem-controlled House of Representatives voted last night to pass two articles of impeachment against President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and others have made it clear they have no intention of handing off that political football yet. There’s still plenty of partisan political games to be played:

Nancy Pelosi suggested a delay in the transmission of articles of impeachment is possible if Senate Republicans could not agree to a "fair" process. https://t.co/szqG0Fjxdy — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) December 19, 2019

After the impeachment circus everybody witnessed in the House, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had the audacity to lecture Republicans about the F-word: Fairness: