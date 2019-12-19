Earlier this month when House Democrats announced the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, they chose a George Washington portrait backdrop in an effort to put emphasis on their claims to be doing what the Founders intended:

Now that the House Democrats have followed through with an impeachment vote but are at the moment holding onto the articles instead of sending them to the Senate, Jon Gabriel has shared an updated version of that photo. You’ll know it when you see it:

That’s sheer perfection!

Tags: Adam SchiffGeorge WashingtonJon GabrielNancy Pelosi