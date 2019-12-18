The House of Representatives is currently debating ahead of an expected vote later on the impeachment of President Trump. Meanwhile, the impeachment process has basically dragged out for three years, with several goalpost shifts in the process. How’s it all playing with the general public? Worse and worse for the Democrats:

A new Gallup poll finds Trump winning increasing levels of support during the Dem circus:

Keep it up, Democrats — you’re doing great!

To be continued.

