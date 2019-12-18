The House of Representatives is currently debating ahead of an expected vote later on the impeachment of President Trump. Meanwhile, the impeachment process has basically dragged out for three years, with several goalpost shifts in the process. How’s it all playing with the general public? Worse and worse for the Democrats:

In October, Trump’s job approval/disapproval was -18. Now it’s -6. A 12-point swing. I wonder what has happened in Washington since October to improve Trump’s standing so much… https://t.co/3mMAB0DwaQ — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) December 18, 2019

A new Gallup poll finds Trump winning increasing levels of support during the Dem circus:

🚨From GALLUP POLL: "The president's ratings have increased 6% since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry…" Support for impeachment "continues to dip." https://t.co/q7vvZhLNEg — Andrew Clark 🎄 (@AndrewHClark) December 18, 2019

"Donald Trump's job approval . . . is now at 45%. The president's ratings have increased six percentage points since the House of Representatives opened an impeachment inquiry against him in the fall." Yep, officially the upswing part of the cycle. https://t.co/ngI7LC82Fa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 18, 2019

"46% support impeachment and removal, down six percentage points from the first reading after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry. Meanwhile, 51% oppose impeachment and removal — up five percentage points over the same period." https://t.co/ngI7LC82Fa — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 18, 2019

Keep it up, Democrats — you’re doing great!

MSM not interested, stay focused, orange man bad! — Doug Hjornevik (@rr1955) December 18, 2019

Gallup: Trump approval up 5 net points, support for impeachment down 11 net points. Wow LOL #Trump2020 make the temper tantrum crowd cry again! https://t.co/qyITPEQqSz — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) December 18, 2019

To be continued.

***

Related:

MERRY IMPEACH-MAS: Bill Kristol channels Clement Clarke Moore with a poem on President Trump’s impeachment