At the House debate ahead of an expected vote on the impeachment articles against President Trump this evening, Democrat Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler addressed allegations that the Left’s impeachment push is an attempt to nullify the 2016 election results. Nadler defended Democrats from the allegation this way:

Chairman Nadler reminds House Republicans that if the Senate removes Trump, the next president will be Pence, not Hillary Clinton. — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 18, 2019

Jerry Nadler reminds Republicans that, if Trump is impeached and removed, Mike Pence would be President, not Hillary Clinton. Some cheers from the GOP side, including one “Thank God!” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) December 18, 2019

Rep. Nadler on Republican allegations that Democrats are trying to nullify the 2016 presidential election: “I would remind the gentleman that if President Trump is removed the new president would be Mike Pence, not Hillary Clinton.” https://t.co/WCPIchVXn9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 18, 2019

And how soon after that would the Democrats start digging for anything and everything to impeach Pence with?

It won't matter who the next Republican president is. They'll chant 'IMPEACH!!' then too. 🙄 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 18, 2019

Bingo!