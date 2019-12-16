Over the weekend we told you what a disaster for James Comey his interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace was, and Buck Sexton has broken things down even further:

Comey’s performance in the interview with Chris Wallace today is a tour-de-force of lies, disingenuousness, misdirection, feigned stupidity, obvious falsehoods, obtuse interpretation, absurd parsing , and of course, his specialty- shameless sanctimony — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

This is a brutally accurate analysis:

He says things like “it doesn’t make it any less of an issue” after making the leap that there was no bias, when the IG clearly left open bias as a possible explanation- Of course it makes it less of an issue if there’s no bias! Bureaucrats can always hide behind “mistakes” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

But that’s the whole point. Comey’s entire routine now is to say he is taking responsibility, and that this is gravely serious for FBI- but really nobody is held responsible, and we are supposed to accept there will be real change or accountability at FBI. That’s laughable. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

He hides behind massive straw men along the lines of “the American people were told the FBI committed treason, we were all going to jail” Says who? And because the IG couldn’t prove FBI *definitively* engaged in a soft coup, everything is fine? Comey is such a smug jackass. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

Gotta love when he pulls the whole “I need the context of the quote” or “that’s not how I hear what he said” about IG clips played for him. Does Comey speak some secret language? Something other than English? This is pure Bill Clinton bad faith babble “What is “is” anyway?” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

He also claims the IG didn’t find misconduct because it hasn’t been adjudicated yet whether an FBI employee who *doctored evidence* will face criminal charges If that’s not official, willful misconduct in an IG report, nothing is. It’s appalling. So is Comey. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

His claims that “it’s not how it works” at FBI when asked about his responsibility and how much he knew are also total BS, as is his insistence that “people working for Trump, not the Trump campaign” was under investigation 1) There’s no way he didn’t know what was going on — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

2) the only reason those “4 American citizens” were under investigation is because of a (FAKE!) conspiracy theory about campaign collusion with Russia. They were under FBI scrutiny for *campaign related* matters. His parsing is absurd. He’s the worst — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

Notice how he doesn’t hesitate a second to call Barr irresponsible, but based on what? Barr said bias may have been at work, and *so did the IG*. Despite Comey pretending not to understand English, that’s what he said. Barr vs Comey in a debate would be a rout on this for Jimmy — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 15, 2019

And we’d be here for it!

How terrifyingly accurate. — Sami (@noshitski) December 16, 2019

Perfect assessment here by @BuckSexton of Comey Intv today. The slop of slime, lies, obfuscation & smug sanctimony vomited up by Comey will forever serve as the perfect example of how corrupt & malevolent the establishment has become. W/o Trump it would never have been exposed. https://t.co/syfGXgz54p — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) December 16, 2019

The Comey interview was part of a Dem narrative fail twofer because Rep. Adam Schiff also squirmed on Fox News while being pushed on the two articles of impeachment.