Ever since the Democrats began their push to impeach President Trump (for various reasons along the way), Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cited the Founders on many occasions. Though we can’t be certain, we’re just guessing that Pelosi’s rhetoric in recent days would have the Founders rolling over in their graves. Here’s the latest example:

That “thud” you might have heard was Pelosi tripping over Obama’s old “pen and phone,” and much more:

What would the Founders have thought of “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it”?

Pelosi’s consistent when it comes to disengenuousness, so we’ll give her that much.

