Ever since the Democrats began their push to impeach President Trump (for various reasons along the way), Speaker Nancy Pelosi has cited the Founders on many occasions. Though we can’t be certain, we’re just guessing that Pelosi’s rhetoric in recent days would have the Founders rolling over in their graves. Here’s the latest example:

Speaker Pelosi: "We see that as our responsibility, to keep the republic, instead of an attitude of… I can do whatever I want. That's not what our founders had in mind. That's a president king. That's not what we're about here." pic.twitter.com/mIILNvL6QI — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2019

That “thud” you might have heard was Pelosi tripping over Obama’s old “pen and phone,” and much more:

"I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone, and I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward…" ~Donald Trump. OH WAIT…. https://t.co/96qUH7SIov — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) December 13, 2019

Barack Obama would like a word, Nancy – “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone” — Kay (@kay_nmn) December 13, 2019

Where was this zeal for Republic when President "I've got a pen and I've got a phone" was in office, @SpeakerPelosi ? https://t.co/HQiosbjeqe — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) December 13, 2019

The founding fathers envisioned a senate system in which they worked discussed debated and came to solutions. Not an us vs them system. — FuriousLomax (@FuriousLomax) December 13, 2019

Nancy has been acting as if SHE is Congress and has the chutzpah to lecture us? SMH — MC (@SMcjk33) December 13, 2019

What would the Founders have thought of “we have to pass it to find out what’s in it”?

You are about as tone deaf and disingenuous as anybody could possibly be…so theres that🙄 — Robin Lillis (@LillisRobin) December 13, 2019

Pelosi’s consistent when it comes to disengenuousness, so we’ll give her that much.