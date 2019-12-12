The impeachment hearings in the House have brought with them testimony from many diplomats and others who have made it abundantly clear they weren’t exactly supportive of the direction of President Trump’s foreign policy. Today in the House Judiciary Committee one Democrat pointed that out as well, and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan had heard enough:

The elected President sets the policy for the unelected bureaucrats. Not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/oboqJYQvCN — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 12, 2019

School is in session!

Finally somebody says it. https://t.co/16AP0qaywr — Stefan Mazareanu (@StefanMazareanu) December 12, 2019

Were the Dems listening? Most likely not.